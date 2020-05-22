Fiera Capital Corp Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,072 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $39.01 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.15%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

