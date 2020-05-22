Fiera Capital Corp Sells 21,560 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,560 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $17,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

