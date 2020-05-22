Fiera Capital Corp Sells 3,561,984 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,561,984 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $11.60 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.