Fiera Capital Corp Sells 7,593 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Unilever by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,044,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

