First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $139.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.52. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

