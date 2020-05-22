First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,694 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Retirement Network boosted its position in FedEx by 76.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $115.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.