First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.46% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 32.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $29.74 on Friday. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.17.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

