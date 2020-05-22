First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

Marriott International stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

