First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of United Rentals worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $128.02 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Cfra reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Standpoint Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.