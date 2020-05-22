First Trust Advisors LP Sells 149,862 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,862 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZION. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

