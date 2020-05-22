FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of FirstService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $88.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.37. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. FirstService has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $114.87.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.90 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a positive return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 460.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

