Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter.

FPH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.93 million, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. Five Point has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Get Five Point alerts:

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 111,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $510,647.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,119,687 shares of company stock worth $19,017,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Five Point from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.