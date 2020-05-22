FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

FSUGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FORTESCUE METAL/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $18.29 on Thursday. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

