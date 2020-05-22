Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,835 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Fortive worth $52,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Fortive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 52,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.31.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,584. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 20,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,163 shares of company stock worth $159,165. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

