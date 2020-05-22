Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

Shares of FSM opened at $4.26 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.21 million, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.5% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 34,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 370,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

