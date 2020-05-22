Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 17,040 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.33%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. J. Letwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,914.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

