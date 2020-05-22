Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.42% of Artesian Resources worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 18.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.2496 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $119,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

