Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of John Bean Technologies worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 26,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,354,000 after buying an additional 940,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,220,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 880,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 161,197 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,458,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,336,000 after purchasing an additional 124,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,006,000 after purchasing an additional 121,815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:JBT opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

