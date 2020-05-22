Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stake in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,985.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $455,122. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

BSET opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.51. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.95 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

