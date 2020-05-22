Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,654 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Enerplus worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Enerplus by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 495,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 367,371 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 298,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,383,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 328,422 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enerplus Corp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $643.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $247.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.0072 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

