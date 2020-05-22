Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,299 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,183.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFGC opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

