Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,909 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of United Insurance worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UIHC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 286,287 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

In other United Insurance news, Director Kent G. Whittemore purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott St purchased 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $51,631.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,043.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,067 shares of company stock worth $237,617. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $338.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $202.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.08 million. Analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UIHC. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

