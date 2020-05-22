Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,615 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.96% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $275.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 2.32.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $106.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

