Foundry Partners LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $14.03 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.72.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

