Foundry Partners LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Luther Burbank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBC. BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luther Burbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,270.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. Luther Burbank Corp has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $513.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $32.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

