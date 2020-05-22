Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,463 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.72.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

