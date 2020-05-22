Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BioTelemetry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth $5,788,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the first quarter worth $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.19. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. BioTelemetry’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAT. ValuEngine downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

