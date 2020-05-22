Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Blackline by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 10.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 693,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 15.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $467,639.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,104 shares in the company, valued at $911,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,785 shares of company stock valued at $15,828,803 in the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.88 and a beta of 0.86. Blackline Inc has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

