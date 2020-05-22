Foundry Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 335,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.14% of Alta Equipment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALTG shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of ALTG opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 308,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $2,610,559.90. Insiders have bought a total of 763,441 shares of company stock worth $6,866,352 over the last three months.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

