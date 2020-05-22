Foundry Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Natera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Natera by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $33,282.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,413.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $334,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,857.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,066. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.