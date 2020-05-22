Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cavco Industries worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $215.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $167.60 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.58 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.45.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

