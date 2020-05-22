Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 822,700 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Celestica worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 96.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 101,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celestica by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 88,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Celestica Inc has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $788.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celestica Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Celestica from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Celestica from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.