Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 189,253 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Kraton worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraton in the first quarter valued at $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Kraton by 26.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Kraton by 116.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. Kraton Corp has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $438.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 3.17.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Kraton had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $427.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

