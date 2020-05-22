Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,427 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the first quarter worth about $175,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 234.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 61,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN PLYM opened at $13.07 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $26.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

