Foundry Partners LLC Sells 30,015 Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,015 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.49% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 55,248 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher M. Zimmer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $59,550.00. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

USAP opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 million, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $58.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

