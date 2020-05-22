Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,353 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Franklin Financial Network worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSB. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the first quarter valued at $10,150,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 895.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 171,368 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the fourth quarter valued at $3,181,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the first quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSB opened at $23.40 on Friday. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $349.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 12.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Financial Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

