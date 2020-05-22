FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,177. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.75%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,560 shares of company stock worth $283,285 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.