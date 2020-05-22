Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.90 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.10. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS FUTU opened at $15.16 on Friday. Future Healthcare of America has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The health services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future Healthcare of America stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Future Healthcare of America as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Future Healthcare of America

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

