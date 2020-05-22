Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total value of $698,557,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,692,931,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $698,596,030. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

