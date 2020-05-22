General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,397 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in General Mills by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in General Mills by 20.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 7.4% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 586.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,885.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.74.

GIS stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $64.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

