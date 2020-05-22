Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Genpact alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 267.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. Genpact has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.