Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

GNTX stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gentex by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 47,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1,258.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 930,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $85,726,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 487,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

