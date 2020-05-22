Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.15.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,256,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

