Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.15.

Shares of GILD opened at $73.50 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

