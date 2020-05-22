Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 3,540 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 3,500 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 597,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 69,879 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. 1,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

