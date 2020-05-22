Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN opened at $176.41 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Global Payments from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.10.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,408. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

