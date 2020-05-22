Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,643 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 3.64% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $30.57 on Friday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18.

