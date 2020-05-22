Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,579 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Godaddy worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $94,959,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Godaddy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,328 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Godaddy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,018,000 after acquiring an additional 530,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $174,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $158,814.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,396,055 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.37 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

