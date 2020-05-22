Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

GPMT opened at $5.15 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $287.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.69. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 140.2% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,508,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 348,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after buying an additional 169,434 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 910,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 121,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

