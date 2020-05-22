Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Sunday, July 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.53. 90,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

